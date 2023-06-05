UrduPoint.com

Russia, Egypt Discuss Energy Cooperation - Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov discussed energy cooperation with Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El Molla, with an emphasis on infrastructure, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Monday

"Nikolai Shulginov held a working meeting with Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla. The parties discussed the cooperation in energy sector between the two countries," the statement said.

The Russian minister assessed the bilateral energy cooperation with Cairo as successful, saying that joint exploration and production works were continuing in Egypt.

His assessment of the progress of bilateral gas cooperation was also positive.

"Russian and Egyptian companies are interested in mutually beneficial cooperation in the construction and modernization of energy facilities," the statement read.

During his visit to Moscow, El Molla also met with representatives of Russian businesses to discuss the prospects and expansion of cooperation in the energy sector.

