Russia, Egypt Discussing Transition to National Currencies in Mutual Trade - Ambassador

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Russia and Egypt are conducting intensive consultations on the transition to national currencies in mutual trade to move away from the US Dollar, Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgiy Borisenko told Sputnik.

"From the spring of 2022, intensive consultations have been ongoing regarding the transition to national currencies in settlements in mutual trade," Borisenko said.

The Russian diplomat added that such a transition "will help to avoid the arbitrariness on the part of Western countries that use their own currencies for geopolitical purposes."

Moscow proceeds from the fact that it is necessary to move along the path of de-dollarization of foreign trade relations, Borisenko told Sputnik.