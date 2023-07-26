Open Menu

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

Russia and Egypt have promising energy projects, including the one on the construction of a nuclear power plant that is developing according to plan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russia and Egypt have promising energy projects, including the one on the construction of a nuclear power plant that is developing according to plan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We have big, promising energy projects, in particular, I am referring to the project for the construction of a nuclear power plant. Everything is developing according to plan," Putin said at a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

Russia-Egypt trade increased by 28.8% in 2022, the president said.

"It increased by another 7% to the level of last year from January-May 2023," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Nuclear Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

12 minutes ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

1 minute ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

17 minutes ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

17 minutes ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

27 minutes ago
 Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace i ..

Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace in Capital of Niger - Reports

19 minutes ago
Economic progress linked with business community's ..

Economic progress linked with business community's performance: Prime Minister M ..

19 minutes ago
 WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

19 minutes ago
 Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Report ..

Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Reports

24 minutes ago
 NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

24 minutes ago
 PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data l ..

PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data leakage issue

24 minutes ago
 People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move ..

People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move safer places

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World