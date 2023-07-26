Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

Russia and Egypt have promising energy projects, including the one on the construction of a nuclear power plant that is developing according to plan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russia and Egypt have promising energy projects, including the one on the construction of a nuclear power plant that is developing according to plan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We have big, promising energy projects, in particular, I am referring to the project for the construction of a nuclear power plant. Everything is developing according to plan," Putin said at a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

Russia-Egypt trade increased by 28.8% in 2022, the president said.

"It increased by another 7% to the level of last year from January-May 2023," Putin said.