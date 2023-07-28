Russia-Egypt Relations Strategic, Counties Have Joint Projects - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Relations between Russia and Egypt are of strategic nature, and countries develop many joint projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi at the Russia-Africa summit.

"Dear president, relations between Russia and Egypt have been of a strategic nature for decades ... We have many joint major projects," Putin said at the summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.