CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The construction of the second power unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt with the participation of Russia will begin on Saturday, Russian state-run atomic energy agency Rosatom told Sputnik.

In late October, the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) issued a license to Rosatom to build the second power unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant.

The start of construction of the power unit is considered to be the start of concreting the foundation slab of the reactor compartment. The ceremony will take place at the site of the future nuclear power plant on Saturday, two months ahead of schedule.

The license for the construction of the first unit was received by Rosatom on June 29, and the actual construction of the station was launched on July 20.

Alexander Korchagin, the senior vice president for NPP construction projects management of Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division, said earlier this week that the construction of power units with the participation of major Egyptian contractors and Rosatom enterprises is proceeding according to the schedule.

In 2015, in Cairo, Russia and Egypt signed an agreement on cooperation in the construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant and an agreement on the terms of a Russian loan for this purpose in the amount of $25 billion. In December 2017, the parties signed acts on the entry into force of commercial contracts for the construction of the nuclear power plant.