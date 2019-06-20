UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Egypt To Discuss Syria, Persian Gulf Situation At 2+2 Talks On June 24 - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 02:54 PM

Russia, Egypt to Discuss Syria, Persian Gulf Situation at 2+2 Talks on June 24 - Moscow

Russia and Egypt will discuss the crises in Syria and Libya as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf during the 2+2 foreign and defense ministerial talks in Moscow on June 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia and Egypt will discuss the crises in Syria and Libya as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf during the 2+2 foreign and defense ministerial talks in Moscow on June 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, while their counterparts, Sameh Shoukry and Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, will represent Egypt. Along with separate meetings of heads of foreign and defense ministers, the sides will also hold talks in the 2+2 format.

"During the upcoming consultations, the sides are planned to discuss the situation in the middle East and North Africa with a focus on the Syrian and Libyan crises, the situation in Sudan, security issues in the Persian Gulf, the Middle East settlement, terrorism fight and nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction," the ministry said in a statement.

The minister will also discuss key issues of multifaceted bilateral cooperation and�outline goals for further development of relations, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Moscow Russia Egypt Sudan Libya Middle East June

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor visibility warning

26 minutes ago

DCT organises cultural programme at Qasr Al Watan ..

26 minutes ago

CM formally launches interest free loan 'Insaaf Ro ..

22 minutes ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discusses Regional Probl ..

22 minutes ago

Wide Range of Deals to be Signed at Russia-Africa ..

22 minutes ago

Places of worship in Abu Dhabi to be licensed

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.