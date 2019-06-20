Russia, Egypt to Discuss Syria, Persian Gulf Situation at 2+2 Talks on June 24 - Moscow

Russia and Egypt will discuss the crises in Syria and Libya as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf during the 2+2 foreign and defense ministerial talks in Moscow on June 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia and Egypt will discuss the crises in Syria and Libya as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf during the 2+2 foreign and defense ministerial talks in Moscow on June 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, while their counterparts, Sameh Shoukry and Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, will represent Egypt. Along with separate meetings of heads of foreign and defense ministers, the sides will also hold talks in the 2+2 format.

"During the upcoming consultations, the sides are planned to discuss the situation in the middle East and North Africa with a focus on the Syrian and Libyan crises, the situation in Sudan, security issues in the Persian Gulf, the Middle East settlement, terrorism fight and nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction," the ministry said in a statement.

The minister will also discuss key issues of multifaceted bilateral cooperation and�outline goals for further development of relations, according to the statement.