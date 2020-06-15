UrduPoint.com
Russia, Egypt To Hold Joint Air Defense Drills Next Year - Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:00 AM

Russia, Egypt to Hold Joint Air Defense Drills Next Year - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russia and Egypt will hold joint air defense drills in 2021, the chief of the Russian air defense forces, Lt. Gen. Alexander Leonov, said.

The first joint Russian-Egyptian air defense exercises, "Arrow of Friendship 2019," were held last year in Egypt. Next year, the drills will be held in Russia.

"Within the framework of our continuing cooperation with specialists from Egypt's air defense forces, work is being done to organize a joint exercise in 2021 on the territory of the Russian Federation," Leonov said in an interview with the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.

The chief of the Russian air defense forces highlighted good communication between Russian and Egyptian servicemen during the 2019 drills, explaining it with the fact that a vast majority of Egyptian officers had completed military training in Russia.

