Russia-Egypt Trade Up by 30% to $6Bln in 2022 - Russian Trade Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Trade between Russia and Egypt increased by 30% to $6 billion in 2022, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"Last year, ...

(there was) an increase of 30% compared to 2021, this target has already exceeded $6 billion, but we expect to continue progressive growth, including through the import from Egypt of the products, in which our colleagues are interested. First of all, agricultural products," Manturov told reporters.