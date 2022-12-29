Russia, El Salvador to Sign Agreement on Mutual Recognition of Education, Science Degrees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russia and El Salvador will sign an agreement on mutual recognition of education, skill sets and academic degrees.

A relevant government decree has been published on the official internet portal of legal information.

"Instruct Russia's Ministry of Education and Science to sign the said agreement on behalf of the government of the Russian Federation, allowing changes that are not of a fundamental nature to be made to the attached draft," the document says.

The agreement will be concluded for an indefinite period.