Russia Election Commission Preparing to Hold Elections in 4 New Regions in Sept 2023- head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) is preparing to hold elections in four new regions in September 2023, CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Friday.

"We are preparing (for elections in four new regions on a single voting day), we started preparing for them at the end of last year, conducted very serious training after the referendums," Pamfilova told a briefing.

The chairwoman clarified that in order to hold elections in the new Russian territories, the authorities of these regions must "adopt all the necessary legal acts, they must have the necessary legal framework on their part.

"

"Now we need to form commissions ” this is a serious, very large and complex work. We deal with all aspects: from financial to organizational, administrative, human resources," Pamfilova added.

In turn, deputy head of the Central Election Commission Nikolay Bulaev said that the formation of the budget of the electoral system of all four new Russian regions has now been completed.

Western countries are already working to discredit the elections in the new regions of Russia, the chairwoman underscored.