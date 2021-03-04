Russia Eliminated All Chemical Weapons, Waits for US to Follow Suit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Russia has eliminated all the chemical weapons and hopes that its partners, including the United States, will follow suit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Russia declared and verified the destruction of all chemical weapons on our territory many years ago. Russia fully complied with the provisions of the relevant convention, Russia has no chemical weapons. By the way, we expect that some of our counterparts will also comply with the provisions of this convention. You know, there are some countries that still have chemical weapons on their territory, including the US," Peskov told reporters.

On Tuesday, the US imposed sanctions on Russian individuals and organizations allegedly involved in mistreatment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. The US State Department's spokesman, Ned price, said that Washington was calling on Russia to eliminate its chemical weapons program.

"Such statements are absolutely deprived of logic, this is groundless, this is nothing but a vain attempt to disguise their policy of further Russia containment," Peskov continued.