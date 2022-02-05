Russia Embassy Calls US Criticism of Deutsche Welle Ban Example of Double Standards Policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Russian Embassy to the United States has described the US Department of State's criticism of the Russian ban on Germany's Deutsche Welle (DW) broadcaster as an example of the policy of double standards.

On late Friday, US State Department spokesperson Ned price condemned the Russian ban on Deutsche Welle and expressed solidarity with the German broadcaster.

"@StateDeptSpox statement is another example of double standards policy. Where were (the US) 'high democratic values' when #Berlin banned the satellite and other types of broadcasting of @de_rt_com channel?" the embassy wrote on its Twitter page.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow would close the DW bureau, annul the accreditation of its employees, and terminate DW satellite and other broadcasts in response to the RT DE ban in Germany. Meanwhile, the ministry's official told Sputnik that if Germany revisits its position on RT DE, Moscow will respond in kind.

On Wednesday, German media regulator MABB officially banned broadcasts by RT DE in Germany, claiming that the organizers did not have the necessary permission.