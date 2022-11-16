UrduPoint.com

Russia Embassy In Berlin Opposes Differentiation Of Soviet Soldiers' Graves By Nationality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Russia Embassy in Berlin Opposes Differentiation of Soviet Soldiers' Graves by Nationality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The plans by the German War Graves Commission in Hamburg to differentiate the graves of Soviet soldiers according to Russian and Ukrainian nationality caused "bewilderment and indignation," the Russian embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the head of the German War Graves Commission Christian Lubcke announced the plans to make a distinction between the Russian and Ukrainian dead when tending to Soviet war graves in Hamburg.

"The head of the German War Graves Commission in Hamburg C. Lubcke's statements to the German news agency DPA about plans to 'differentiate' by nationality the war graves of Soviet citizens on Soviet memorial sites cause bewilderment and indignation," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy expressed the hope that this is a personal opinion of the interviewee and nothing more.

According to the embassy, Moscow has consistently opposed attempts of historical revisionism and the artificial fragmentation of the memory of the events of World War II.

Cases of dismantling and re-management of Soviet monuments became more frequent after the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the actions toward monuments to Soviet soldiers "an international disgrace."

