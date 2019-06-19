Russia Embassy Says Checking Whether Murdered in London Zhebrovsky Had Russian Citizenship

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom is checking whether Gleb Zhebrovsky, killed in London last week, was a Russian citizen.

On Tuesday, the UK police said that Zhebrovsky, 34, known as Gleb Stalnoy, had been killed in East London on Saturday. The police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder. The investigation is underway.

"The Russian Embassy in London is in constant contact with the UK police as well as established contact with family members of the victim, who are living in Moscow.

As police and family members have no clear information whether Zhebrovsky, who lived in the United Kingdom as Gleb Stalnoy, had Russian citizenship, the relevant Russian bodies are carrying out additional checks," the embassy said.

The Russian embassy stressed that the same checks were being carried out by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan.

The Russian mission vowed to provide all necessary consular services for the family of the murdered person if it turns out that Zebrovsky was a Russian citizen.