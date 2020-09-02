(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Berlin is expecting the most prompt response from the German side to the request for legal assistance in the case of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

Ambassador Sergey Nechaev was previously invited to the German Foreign Ministry, where he was presented with the results of the findings of the German side on the Navalny case, the German Cabinet of Ministers said earlier.

"We expect the German side to respond as quickly as possible to the request sent by the Russian General Prosecutor's Office to the Federal Office of Justice of Germany on August 27, 2020 for legal assistance in the framework of the inspection on the hospitalization of A. Navalny carried out by the Russian law enforcement agencies," the embassy said.

The diplomatic mission clarified that they urge "partners to avoid politicizing this incident, to rely solely on reliable facts," the provision of which is expected to "take place as soon as possible." Russia is counting on "full cooperation and exchange of information using the existing bilateral legal mechanisms," the embassy's statement said.

Earlier in the day, the German Cabinet of Ministers said that specialists from the Bundeswehr laboratory had established that Navalny was poisoned by the substance of the Novichok group of toxic warfare agents. Spokesman Steffen Seibert added that the German government would share the information on the case with its partners in the European Union, NATO and would also notify the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.