Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Russia Embassy Says US Must React to Threats to Diplomats Over Fake News About Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The Russian embassy in the United States demands that the US authorities must respond to threats received by Russian diplomats after fake news about Moscow's role in the US military operation in Afghanistan.

On Friday, The New York Times published an article citing US intelligence officials claiming that a Russian military intelligence unit offered bounties to militants linked to the Taliban for killing servicemen of the US-led coalition in Afghanistan.

The Russian diplomatic mission refuted the allegations and stressed that employees of the embassy had received threats after the publication.

"Baseless and anonymous accusations [published by @nytimes] of Moscow as mastermind behind killing of U.

S. soldiers in Afghanistan have already led to direct threats to the life of employees of the Russian Embassies in Washington D.C. and London," the embassy wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

The Russian embassy called on the United States to respond to the received threats.

"Stop producing #fakenews that provoke life threats, @nytimes. We demand the relevant #US authorities take effective measures to ensure the fulfillment of their international obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961," the diplomatic mission added.

The United States and its allied launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 in response to the 9/11 attacks.

