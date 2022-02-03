Russia Embassy to US Welcomes Remarks of State Dept. on Need to Implement Minsk Agreements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Russian Embassy to the United States has welcomed the recent statement of the US Department of State on the need for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"We regard as a positive signal the statement by State Department spokesman Ned price voiced on February 2 press-briefing on the need for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. At the same time, we note the ongoing attempts to lay the blame on Russia and accuse us of undermining the agreements reached," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Wednesday.

The Russian diplomatic mission stressed that Moscow was not a party to the conflict and the main task was to make Ukrainian authorities fulfill their obligations.

"We are waiting for specific actions from Washington in its dialog with Kiev," the embassy said.

"The supply of American weapons to Ukrainian revenge-seekers only pushes them to a military solution of the problem with the South-East of the country," the diplomatic mission added.