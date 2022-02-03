UrduPoint.com

Russia Embassy To US Welcomes Remarks Of State Dept. On Need To Implement Minsk Agreements

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 07:40 AM

Russia Embassy to US Welcomes Remarks of State Dept. on Need to Implement Minsk Agreements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Russian Embassy to the United States has welcomed the recent statement of the US Department of State on the need for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"We regard as a positive signal the statement by State Department spokesman Ned price voiced on February 2 press-briefing on the need for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. At the same time, we note the ongoing attempts to lay the blame on Russia and accuse us of undermining the agreements reached," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Wednesday.

The Russian diplomatic mission stressed that Moscow was not a party to the conflict and the main task was to make Ukrainian authorities fulfill their obligations.

"We are waiting for specific actions from Washington in its dialog with Kiev," the embassy said.

"The supply of American weapons to Ukrainian revenge-seekers only pushes them to a military solution of the problem with the South-East of the country," the diplomatic mission added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Facebook Minsk Same Kiev Price United States February From

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

7 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

7 hours ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

7 hours ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

8 hours ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>