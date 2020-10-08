UrduPoint.com
Russia Emergencies Minister Briefs Putin On Remedial Action After Ammo Depot Fire- Kremlin

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:17 PM

Russia Emergencies Minister Briefs Putin on Remedial Action After Ammo Depot Fire- Kremlin

Russia's Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev briefed President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on the remedial action after the fire on the territory of an artillery ammunition depot in the country's western Ryazan region, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russia's Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev briefed President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on the remedial action after the fire on the territory of an artillery ammunition depot in the country's western Ryazan region, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The head of the Emergencies Ministry, Yevgeny Zinichev, informed [Putin], at a meeting, on the rectification of the consequences of the emergency situation, which happened on October 7 in the Ryazan region, where a fire broke out ... with consequent explosions on the territory of an ammunition depot," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian Ministry of Emergencies keeps increasing its ground group of forces present in the affected location.

According to the Kremlin, 16 people were hospitalized and over 20 buildings were damaged,

