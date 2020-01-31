UrduPoint.com
Russia Emergency Response Center To Discuss Preventing Coronavirus Spread Friday -Golikova

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Russian emergency response center will hold a meeting on Friday to focus on the measures needed to prevent the spread of new coronavirus, head of the center and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"On January 31, the emergency response center will hold a meeting to discuss additional measures on preventing and fighting the [new] coronavirus in Russia," Golikova said, as quoted by her secretariat.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead in China as well as over 7,800 more infected globally. Russia has not registered any confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

 On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern over the outbreak of coronavirus. 

