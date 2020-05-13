Russia Ends Circulation of Aventa M Ventilators Produced Since April 1 Over Hospital Fires

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor) announced on Wednesday that it is removing Aventa M lung ventilators produced since April 1 from circulation in the country after hospital fires that killed six people in Moscow and St. Petersburg were found to involve two of the ventilators.

"The Federal Service for Supervision of Healthcare has suspended the circulation of the Aventa-M medical device for artificial lung ventilation ... produced since 01.04.2020 by JSC Ural instrument-making plant on the territory of the Russian Federation," Roszdravnadzor said in a statement.

On Tuesday, five people, four of which were in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, were killed in a blaze at Saint George's Hospital in St. Petersburg. The fire reportedly broke out after one of the ventilators, set to help severely ill COVID-19 patients breathe, caught fire.

On Saturday, another fire hit a hospital in northern Moscow. The blaze was caused by the same model of the ventilator and claimed the life of one person.