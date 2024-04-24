Open Menu

Russia Energy Sites On Fire After Drone Attacks: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Russia energy sites on fire after drone attacks: governor

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Energy sites in Russia's western Smolensk region were in flames on Wednesday after being hit by Ukrainian drones, the governor said.

"Our region was again targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks", Vasily Anokhin wrote on Telegram.

"Fires erupted following enemy attacks on civilian energy infrastructure sites". No one was hurt, he said.

Another drone attack targeted the Lipetsk region, further south in western Russia that houses metallurgical and pharmaceutical sites, regional governor Igor Artamonov wrote on Telegram.

