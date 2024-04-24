Russia Energy Sites On Fire After Drone Attacks: Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Energy sites in Russia's western Smolensk region were in flames on Wednesday after being hit by Ukrainian drones, the governor said.
"Our region was again targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks", Vasily Anokhin wrote on Telegram.
"Fires erupted following enemy attacks on civilian energy infrastructure sites". No one was hurt, he said.
Another drone attack targeted the Lipetsk region, further south in western Russia that houses metallurgical and pharmaceutical sites, regional governor Igor Artamonov wrote on Telegram.
Recent Stories
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan catching ride on global EV boom11 minutes ago
-
US markets rise for second straight day as sentiment improves11 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end sharply higher12 minutes ago
-
Seven arrested in Australian 'terrorism' raids: police12 minutes ago
-
Acting Consul-General visits Pengzhou city, China to promote relations32 minutes ago
-
Doncic shines as Mavs sink Clippers; Timberwolves down Suns52 minutes ago
-
Israel says US military aid sends 'strong message' to enemies2 hours ago
-
Under stress of war, gambling grips Ukrainian soldiers2 hours ago
-
Long-delayed Ukraine aid clears US Congress, awaits Biden signature2 hours ago
-
Up the Congo River on an eventful voyage aboard 'God's Miracle'2 hours ago
-
A 'healthy addiction': sea saunas make waves in Ireland2 hours ago
-
Victims of China floods race to salvage property3 hours ago