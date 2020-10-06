Russia Engaged in Karabakh Settlement, 'Difficult to Imagine' More Active Steps - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russia is very actively engaged in resolving the ongoing escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, saying it was difficult to imagine more active steps for the settlement.

"It is difficult to imagine more active steps than now," Peskov said, when asked if Moscow plans to engage more in the conflict settlement.

The spokesman added that Russia's efforts are directed at helping the warring sides cease violence.

"Russia is one of the countries that can mediate in the settlement of this conflict," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the situation on the ground is currently deteriorating, and it is unacceptable.

"We remain extremely concerned about what is happening. And we believe that the parties must cease fire and sit down at the negotiating table," Peskov said.