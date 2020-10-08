Russia Engaged in Top-Level Dialogue on Situation in Karabakh - Kremlin

Russia is engaged in dialogue at all the possible levels, as it is making effort toward the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis settlement, and President Vladimir Putin will maintain close contact with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"Dialogue continues at all the levels, including the top level," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Putin had no plans to meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who will soon come to Russia for negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"You know that he [Mnatsakanyan] is engaged in close dialogue with his Russian counterpart, Lavrov. You know that Putin regularly holds phone conversations with Pashinyan, and they will maintain dialogue. So, this [Putin-Mnatsakanyan talks] is currently not on the agenda," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the possible meeting.