Russia Engages About 20 Warships, Submarines in Black Sea Naval Drills - Fleet Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russia has launched naval drills in the Black Sea with up to 20 warships and submarines participating, spokesman for the Black Sea Fleet Capt. 2nd Rank Alexei Rulyov said on Monday.

"About 20 surface ships and support vessels of the Black Sea Fleet went to sea from their bases in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk to conduct joint exercises with rocket and artillery fire. (The exercise) ...

is carried out in accordance with the action plan for the combat training of the Black Sea Fleet for the 2021 academic year," Rulyov said.

The naval drills also involve surface launching ships, anti-submarine warfare ships, submarines, rescue and support vessels, helicopters of the naval aviation and air defense systems, as well as mine-sweeping forces of the Black Sea Fleet, the military official added.

Drones will be deployed to monitor the drills.