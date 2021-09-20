UrduPoint.com

Russia Engages About 20 Warships, Submarines In Black Sea Naval Drills - Fleet Spokesman

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:07 PM

Russia Engages About 20 Warships, Submarines in Black Sea Naval Drills - Fleet Spokesman

Russia has launched naval drills in the Black Sea with up to 20 warships and submarines participating, spokesman for the Black Sea Fleet Capt. 2nd Rank Alexei Rulyov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russia has launched naval drills in the Black Sea with up to 20 warships and submarines participating, spokesman for the Black Sea Fleet Capt. 2nd Rank Alexei Rulyov said on Monday.

"About 20 surface ships and support vessels of the Black Sea Fleet went to sea from their bases in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk to conduct joint exercises with rocket and artillery fire. (The exercise) ...

is carried out in accordance with the action plan for the combat training of the Black Sea Fleet for the 2021 academic year," Rulyov said.

The naval drills also involve surface launching ships, anti-submarine warfare ships, submarines, rescue and support vessels, helicopters of the naval aviation and air defense systems, as well as mine-sweeping forces of the Black Sea Fleet, the military official added.

Drones will be deployed to monitor the drills.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Novorossiysk From

Recent Stories

Kiwis CEO expresses willingness to reschedule aban ..

Kiwis CEO expresses willingness to reschedule abandoned Pakistan series

3 minutes ago
 Melbourne to buy trains from French firm amid dipl ..

Melbourne to buy trains from French firm amid diplomatic spat

2 minutes ago
 SECDIV holds two-day training on counter nuclear p ..

SECDIV holds two-day training on counter nuclear proliferation

2 minutes ago
 Missing youth found hanging from tree

Missing youth found hanging from tree

2 minutes ago
 Greece begins moving migrants to new 'closed' camp ..

Greece begins moving migrants to new 'closed' camp

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports five new imported COVID-19 cases ..

Hong Kong reports five new imported COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.