UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Enhanced Resilience To Foreign Interference Through 'Matured' Legislation - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:41 PM

Russia Enhanced Resilience to Foreign Interference Through 'Matured' Legislation - Kremlin

Russia has significantly developed its legislation over the past decade to prevent foreign interference in the country's internal affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russia has significantly developed its legislation over the past decade to prevent foreign interference in the country's internal affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Over the past ten years, our legislation has considerably matured and improved, concerning the prevention of foreign countries' interference into our domestic affairs. Necessary gate-houses have just been placed in various spheres to minimize the possibility of such interference," Peskov said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

According to the spokesman, the recent amendments made to the legislation imposed restrictions on foreign ownership of mass media and special regimes for "foreign agents."

"Some of our advocates of the American democracy... cried that this would lead to the infringement of rights, the whole sectors would stop developing.

Nothing of the kind. They are developing, experience difficulties together with the others and together overcome these difficulties. But the opportunities for interference are decreasing," the Kremlin spokesman said.

In November 2017, Russia's parliament passed a law that qualified all organizations disseminating information in Russia under foreign financing as foreign agents. Such organizations are obliged to report the Russian Justice Ministry on their financial activities and present the personal data of their top management.

In late 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that enabled the country to apply the foreign agent status to individuals who received foreign funds and distributed or created materials for foreign mass media. Foreign agents were obliged to register as legal persons so the Justice Ministry could interact with them.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Democracy Vladimir Putin Lead November 2017 2019 Media All Top

Recent Stories

PSL announces list of commentators for PSL-5 playo ..

4 minutes ago

SBP policies paying dividends: Mian Zahid Hussain

10 minutes ago

UK Junior Foreign Minister to Visit Russia Next We ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Justice IHC forms new bench to hear American ..

2 minutes ago

Foolproof security arrangements to be made for PDM ..

2 minutes ago

French Foreign Minister to Discuss Middle East Ten ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.