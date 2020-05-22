UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Enters COVID-19 Plateau - Public Health Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:14 PM

Russia Enters COVID-19 Plateau - Public Health Chief

Russia has entered the COVID-19 plateau, Anna Popova, the head of the country's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia has entered the COVID-19 plateau, Anna Popova, the head of the country's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

Scientists note that the situation is stabilizing, with a clear trend toward the reduction in new cases, Rospotrebnadzor chief noted at the meeting on the epidemiological situation in Russia.

"I would like to stress again that the current situation, which is quite stably determined as a confident plateau, confident stabilization and further decrease, still calls for a special attention and strict compliance with all the requirements ... so that the situation does not deteriorate," Popova said.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar distributes food among members of transg ..

11 minutes ago

BoP CEO Zafar Masud miraculously survives Karachi ..

21 minutes ago

CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Expressed Grief O ..

25 minutes ago

Exports the only way to strengthen rupee, reserves ..

30 minutes ago

Woman who misbehaved with police officials booked ..

2 hours ago

Sons of Jamal Khashoggi pardon the killers of thei ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.