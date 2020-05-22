Russia Enters COVID-19 Plateau - Public Health Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has entered the COVID-19 plateau, Anna Popova, the head of the country's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia has entered the COVID-19 plateau, Anna Popova, the head of the country's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

Scientists note that the situation is stabilizing, with a clear trend toward the reduction in new cases, Rospotrebnadzor chief noted at the meeting on the epidemiological situation in Russia.

"I would like to stress again that the current situation, which is quite stably determined as a confident plateau, confident stabilization and further decrease, still calls for a special attention and strict compliance with all the requirements ... so that the situation does not deteriorate," Popova said.