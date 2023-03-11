UrduPoint.com

Russia Enters India's Top 5 Trading Partners For First Time - Indian Commerce Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Russia Enters India's Top 5 Trading Partners for First Time - Indian Commerce Ministry

Russia has for the first time entered the top five of India's largest trading partners, with trade between the countries for the incomplete 2022-2023 financial year reaching almost $40 billion, according to data from the Indian Commerce Ministry, seen by Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Russia has for the first time entered the top five of India's largest trading partners, with trade between the countries for the incomplete 2022-2023 financial year reaching almost $40 billion, according to data from the Indian Commerce Ministry, seen by Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the results of the 10 months of the current fiscal year, which began in April 2022 and will end in March, trade between Russia and India reached a record $39.8 billion, data showed.

As of today, Russia ranks fifth on the list of India's main trading partners, which is the first time since the late 1990s, when India began to keep such statistics.

In the 2021-2022 financial year, Russia ranked 25th in India's largest trading partners, according to data.

India's top trading partners in the current fiscal year have also been the United States with a trade turnover of $108.4 billion, China ($95.9 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($70.2 billion) and Saudi Arabia ($44.3 billion).

Related Topics

India Russia China United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates March April Commerce From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

17 minutes ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

17 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

37 minutes ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

38 minutes ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

38 minutes ago
 BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air ..

BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air in asylum row

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.