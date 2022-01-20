UrduPoint.com

Russia Entitled To Protect Itself, US To Address Moscow's Concerns Reciprocally - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 08:58 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Russia, like any country, has the right to protect itself, and the United States along with its European allies is prepared to discuss Moscow's security concerns and address them in a reciprocal manner, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Russia is entitled to protect itself, like any country. And the United States and the countries of Europe are prepared to discuss Russia's security concerns and how we can address them in a reciprocal way," Blinken said in a speech following a meeting with the German leadership in Berlin.

More Stories From World

