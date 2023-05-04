(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said he had discussed the situation around the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS) with his Chinese colleagues.

"Another round of bilateral consultations with our Chinese friends. We discussed in detail a number of issues of mutual interest or mutual concern, including AUKUS," Ulyanov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The US-UK-Australia trilateral partnership was launched in September 2021 and envisions the build-up of the Australian military power amid US-China confrontation, including the creation of its own fleet of nuclear submarines.