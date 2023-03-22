UrduPoint.com

Russia, Eritrea Intend To Develop Economic Cooperation, Various Joint Projects - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Russia and Eritrea intend to explore the potential of bilateral economic cooperation and develop joint projects in the areas of transport infrastructure, agriculture and mining, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russia and Eritrea intend to explore the potential of bilateral economic cooperation and develop joint projects in the areas of transport infrastructure, agriculture and mining, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are interested in developing promising joint projects in the areas of transport infrastructure, agricultural production, exploration and mining. We outlined the specific interest of Russian companies to enter the Eritrean market," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh.

The Russian foreign minister noted that the Eritrean side promised to make proposals on areas of mutual interests in terms of attracting Russian business.

