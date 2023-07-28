Russia, Eritrea Presidents Reschedule Bilateral Meeting for Friday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki had a chance to talk at the reception for the guests of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg and have agreed to reschedule their bilateral meeting for July 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"They talked at the reception and rescheduled for tomorrow (their bilateral meeting)," Peskov said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.