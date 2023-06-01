Russia, Eritrea to Sign Intergovernmental Agreements - President Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Russia and Eritrea plan to sign a number of intergovernmental agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We have a number of intergovernmental agreements on the agenda. I hope our colleagues have worked well and we will be able to do it," Putin said at a meeting with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on Wednesday.

He said Russia and Eritrea have good prospects for cooperation in many areas.

"We are cooperating in the UN. Our relations in the humanitarian sphere are developing well; dozens of Eritrean students have received education in the Russian Federation, and this process continues," Putin said.