Russia-Eritrea Trade Totals $13.5 Million In 2022 - Documents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Russia-Eritrea Trade Totals $13.5 Million in 2022 - Documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The trade turnover between Russia and Eritrea in 2022 amounted to $13.5 million, of which $11.5 million accounted for wheat exports, according to information materials for the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"The trade turnover between Russia and Eritrea in 2022 amounted to $13.521 million (exports: $12.745 million, of which $11.5 million is wheat (27,500 tonnes); imports: $0.776 million)," according to the documents.

In 2021, bilateral trade totaled $9.

314 million. Exports of wheat accounted for $8.125 million, oil products - $0.175 million, sulfates - $0.888 million. Imports: Ready-to-wear - $0.126 million.

According to the materials, Eritrea expresses interest in developing ties with Russia's Ural and KAMAZ truck manufacturers, as their products have proven themselves well in the Eritrean climatic conditions.

Afwerki arrived in Moscow to attend talks with Putin. On Wednesday morning, the Eritrean leader laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

