Russia Established Production of Good Reconnaissance, Kamikaze Drones - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia has established the production of good reconnaissance drones, including a line of loitering munition, also known as kamikaze drones, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"As for drones, of course, they come out ... So, if we talk about the entire line, then I will tell you this. We already have our own normal reconnaissance drones, and we have set up their production," Medvedev said.

The official noted that Russia also had a production line of kamikaze drones which perform very well.

Medvedev emphasized that kamikaze drones such as Cube, Lancet, and other loitering munitions produced by Russian defense manufacturing company JSC Kalashnikov Concern show excellent quality with high accuracy and relatively small charge.

"I am sure that we will have a full line of drones in the near future," Medvedev said.

He also specified the Russian armed forces are using homegrown drones, not Iranian, despite claims of the international community.