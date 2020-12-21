UrduPoint.com
Russia Establishes New Center Within Defense Ministry To Develop Innovative Weapons

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) A new center will be established within the Russian Ministry of Defence to be responsible for the research and development of new-generation weapons, according to a decree published on the Russian government's portal of legal news on Monday.

"To create a Federal state budgetary institution 'Main research and development test center for perspective weapons' and remit it to the Ministry of Defence of Russia," the decree, signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, read.

The new center will employ 232 people, to be approved by the defense ministry within the next month, according to the text.

The center will be officially registered in the next two months, as stated in the decree.

More Stories From World

