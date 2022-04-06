UrduPoint.com

Russia Establishes Register Of Individuals Acting As Foreign Agents

Published April 06, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Russian Ministry of Justice has established a register of individuals acting as foreign agents and included the Russian and Ukrainian journalists, Evgeny Kiselev and Matvey Ganapolsky, in the list, according to the information on the ministry's website.

The ministry noted that the individuals were engaged in political activities in the interests of foreign forces.

According to the Russian legislation, the ministry can include individuals in the list of those acting as foreign agents if they did not file a corresponding application. The ground for the inclusion of citizens in the register can be documents received from public authorities.

In particular, an individual can be recognized as a person acting as a foreign agent regardless of his or her citizenship if he is engaged in political activities on the Russian territory in the interests of a foreign source.

