Russia Establishes Working Contacts With New Afghan Authorities - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:34 PM

Russia has established working contacts with representatives of new Afghan authorities, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russia has established working contacts with representatives of new Afghan authorities, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Taliban (banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

"The Russian Embassy in Kabul continues to function as usual. Working contacts have been established with representatives of the new authorities in order to ensure the security of the Russian mission abroad," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that the situation in Kabul and across Afghanistan is stabilizing, according to the available information.

