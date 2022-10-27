UrduPoint.com

Russia Estimated Opponents In Ukrainian Conflict In Right Way - Putin

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Russia Estimated Opponents in Ukrainian Conflict in Right Way - Putin

Russia did not underestimate his opponents in the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russia did not underestimate his opponents in the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"No. You know what the point is? The point is that we realized what was happening. For eight years, they were creating a fortified area at a fairly great depth in Donbas.

Well, and, of course, it's unreasonable and pointless to get in there and continually suffer casualties. That's the first thing. Second, we understood perfectly well and we were aware that this process would continue. And the further it got, the worse, the harder, the more dangerous it would be for us, and we would incur greater losses. These are the considerations that guided us," Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club think tank in Moscow.

