Russia-Estonia Agreement on Cooperation, Assistance in Customs Matters Terminated - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The agreement between Russia and Estonia on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters signed in 1999 has been terminated, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"On March 26, 2023, the agreement between the Russian government and the Estonian government on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters, signed in Moscow on June 8, 1999, was terminated," the ministry said in a statement published on the official legal information portal.