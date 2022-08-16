Russia-Estonia Border Checkpoint Reopens - Federal Customs Service
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The Russia-Estonia border checkpoint reopened after temporary closure on Tuesday, the Russian Federal Customs Service said, adding that the work to update the software on the Estonian side has been completed.
"Traffic has resumed. The work on updating the software of the Estonian side has been completed. Checkpoints are operating normally," the service wrote on its Telegram channel.