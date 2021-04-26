UrduPoint.com
Russia, Estonia Resume Air Travel After Year-Long Pause

Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The first direct flight from Russia to Estonia landed in the Baltic nation's capital on Sunday, marking the end of a more than a year-long pause in travel, the Tallinn airport authority said.

A Sukhoi Superjet airliner belonging to Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot touched down at 7:44 p.m. (16:44 GMT), according to the flight schedule. The return flight takes off at 8:40 p.m.

Under coronavirus rules, travel from Russia to Estonia is restricted to residents, diplomats and people involved in international passenger and cargo traffic. Arrivals are expected to self-isolate for 10 days.

More Stories From World

