Russia, Eswatini Agree To Increase Military Cooperation - Lavrov

Published January 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russia, Eswatini Agree to Increase Military Cooperation - Lavrov

MBABANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russia and Eswatini have agreed to increase security cooperation, and Moscow is ready to consider Eswatini's applications on any issues that need to be resolved to ensure the security of the state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We agreed today at a meeting with the military leadership to increase cooperation in the field of security. We have existing intergovernmental agreements on military cooperation, military-technical cooperation, a working group on military-technical cooperation," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Eswatini Foreign Minister Thuli Dladla.

The minister added that Moscow is ready to consider applications from Eswatini on any issues that need to be resolved to ensure the security of the country.

