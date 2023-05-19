UrduPoint.com

Russia, Ethiopia Have Prospects In Mining, Energy, Transport Cooperation - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russia and Ethiopia have prospects for long-term cooperation in mining, energy, and transport, and Moscow is grateful for Ethiopia's support on international platforms, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday.

"We have prospects for long-term cooperation in mining, energy, transport, construction, and agriculture," Volodin said at a meeting with Ethiopia's Federation Council Chairman Agenehu Teshager.

Volodin also thanked Ethiopia for supporting Russia in international organizations, including the United Nations.

"Today, the system of international relations is undergoing a process of transformation, a new fair multipolar world is being formed.

It is important for us to hold dialogue on the principles of mutual respect, mutually beneficial cooperation, non-interference in the affairs of sovereign states, the absence of double standards. Ethiopia and us (Russia) have always adhered to this, and therefore carried these relations for more than 125 years," he added.

The speaker also thanked the deputies of the Ethiopian Parliament for participating in the Second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference, which took place from May 19-20 in Moscow.

