Russia, Ethiopia Ink Deal for Cooperation on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy - Rosatom

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia and Ethiopia have signed an intergovernmental agreement for cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia and Ethiopia have signed an intergovernmental agreement for cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi.

"The agreement will serve as a starting point for launching active bilateral dialogue on the nuclear sphere, and will enable start of practical implementation of specific projects on which the countries cooperate," Rosatom said in a statement.

The document was signed by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Ethiopian Minister of Innovation and Technology Getahun Mekuria.

The two-day Russia-Africa Summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, starts on Wednesday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.