Russia, Ethiopia Sign Agreement On International Information Security - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Russia, Ethiopia Sign Agreement on International Information Security - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russia and Ethiopia have signed an agreement on international information security cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On July 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ethiopian State Foreign Minister Mesganu Arga Moach signed an agreement on international information security cooperation on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit," the statement said.

The document indicates a high level of trust between the countries, and also reflects a joint approach to countering information and communications technology (ICT) challenges and threats, the ministry added.

