Russia, EU Agree on Need to Renew Relations - Lavrov After Talks With Borrell

Russia and the European Union agree on the necessity to renew relations and expand the channels for dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russia and the European Union agree on the necessity to renew relations and expand the channels for dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"There is an understanding that we will look for new areas to apply our joint effort for establishing renewed relations .

.. We want to continue the political dialogue. Today's negotiations confirmed that this is useful no matter what. We have some accrued developments on boosting cooperation in a whole range of promising areas," Lavrov said after talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.