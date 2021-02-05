UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, EU Agree On Need To Renew Relations - Lavrov After Talks With Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:37 PM

Russia, EU Agree on Need to Renew Relations - Lavrov After Talks With Borrell

Russia and the European Union agree on the necessity to renew relations and expand the channels for dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russia and the European Union agree on the necessity to renew relations and expand the channels for dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"There is an understanding that we will look for new areas to apply our joint effort for establishing renewed relations .

.. We want to continue the political dialogue. Today's negotiations confirmed that this is useful no matter what. We have some accrued developments on boosting cooperation in a whole range of promising areas," Lavrov said after talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.

Related Topics

Russia European Union

Recent Stories

‌‏UAE announces 3,251 new COVID-19 cases, 3,86 ..

8 minutes ago

NH&MP observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

32 seconds ago

Pakistan stands " shoulder to shoulder with Kashmi ..

33 seconds ago

Celalall wants one million followers on Instagram

23 minutes ago

Brathwaite hits fifty but spinners put Bangladesh ..

35 seconds ago

England lose two after steady start against India

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.