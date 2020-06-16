UrduPoint.com
Russia, EU Confirm Commitment To JCPOA Implementation - Russian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russia, EU Confirm Commitment to JCPOA Implementation - Russian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia and the European Union are committed to ensuring full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday following talks with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"We have, of course, discussed in quite a detail the situation around Iran's nuclear program and stressed our commitment, both Russia's and the European Union's, to ensure the sustainable and complete implementation of the JCPOA to address the situation around this nuclear program," Lavrov said.

The top Russian diplomat added that he and Borrell also discussed current processes that are underway in Vienna and New York in the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) board of Governors Sessions, "where the American colleagues are trying to advance solutions that are fundamentally contradictory to all agreements reached under the JCPOA and to those endorsed by the UN Security Council in resolution 2231.

"

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. The agreement required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

However, on May 8, 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and placing sanctions on Iranian petroleum industries.

