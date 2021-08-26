UrduPoint.com

Russia-EU Consultations In WTO Scheduled On September 13 - EU Source

Russia-EU Consultations in WTO Scheduled on September 13 - EU Source

Consultations between Russia and the European Union in the World Trade Organization (WTO) over a dispute on import supplies for Russian state-owned companies is scheduled for September 13, a source in the EU told Ria Novosti on Thursday

"The consultations have been scheduled for 13 September 2021," the source said.

The EU has requested the WTO consultations, since it believes Russia's regulations related to activities of certain government agencies are discriminatory and incompatible with various provisions of the WTO's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, and General Agreement on Trade in Services, as well as the protocol on Russia's accession to the organization.

