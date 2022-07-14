Russia-EU Contacts on Kaliningrad Transit Continue, Issues Remain - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Contacts between Russia and the European Commission on transit of goods to the Kaliningrad Region will continue, there are some issues that may be solved via dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In any case, work and contacts will continue, because a number of questions still remain, the answers to which will have to be found during the dialogue," Peskov told reporters.