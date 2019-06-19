UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-EU Dialogue To Improve In Light Of Recent European Elections - Chamber Of Commerce

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:10 PM

Russia-EU Dialogue to Improve in Light of Recent European Elections - Chamber of Commerce

The political dialogue between Russia and the European Union will improve now that the elections to the European Parliament are over, but it is unlikely that it will lead to EU sanctions against Russia being immediately lifted, Vincenzo Trani, the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The political dialogue between Russia and the European Union will improve now that the elections to the European Parliament are over, but it is unlikely that it will lead to EU sanctions against Russia being immediately lifted, Vincenzo Trani, the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce told Sputnik in an interview.

"A shift [in the Russia-EU relations] can happen. The question is how strong it will be. Will it be enough to result in lifted sanctions? In my opinion, this cannot happen so quickly," Trani said, asked whether the fact that political forces favoring dialogue with Russia improved their positions in the European Parliament could lead to positive changes in bilateral relations.

At the same time, Trani noted that sanctions would not prevent the two sides from building better relations with the help of the new European Parliament.

"There is no doubt that [the election results] will lead to better political dialogue between the countries.

After all, these relations are not limited to just sanctions, which are only a visible part of these relations. In fact, the relations are much better than it may seem ... In my opinion, after these elections there will be a step forward," Trani said.

Relations between Moscow and the West deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea reunified with Russia and an armed conflict erupted in eastern Ukraine. The European Union and the United States imposed restrictive measures against Russian individuals, companies and economic sectors. Last June, Brussels prolonged its sanctions until June 23, 2019.

Moscow has repeatedly slammed the economic restrictions as illegitimate and imposed countermeasures in response.

EU leaders are expected to decide on whether to extend the sanctions against Russia for another six months during EU Summit that will be held from June 20-21 in Brussels.

The elections to the European Parliament were held from May 23-26 in each of the 28 member states.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament European Union Brussels Same Lead United States Chamber May June 2019 Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Withdrawal of zero-rated regime to hit exporters, ..

28 seconds ago

One killed, another injured in firing in Bahawalpu ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to bear education expen ..

15 minutes ago

Installation of outer containment dome of nuclear ..

15 minutes ago

Pb Zone-II arrest 130 POs in Lahore

12 minutes ago

Ex-police official commits suicide in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.